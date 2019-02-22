|
|
Wanda Rhea, 95, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the Minton Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.
Wanda was born April 8, 1923 in Stephens County, Texas to John Jerome Derrick and Mabel Eldene Clayton Derrick. She married Joe Tom "J.T." Rhea on August 27, 1937 in Milburn, Oklahoma. Wanda was a member of Grace Fellowship Church. She enjoyed camping, reading her Bible and books, doing embroidery, crocheting and ceramics. Wanda liked to spend time with family and make special family dinners.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, J.W. Rhea and his wife Nell, Tom Rhea; grandson, Jason Klemm; two brothers; two sisters; and step-daughter, Christine Wright.
Survivors include grandchildren, Russell Rhea and wife Denise, Deidra Klemm, Dylan Rhea and wife Briana, Autumn Carpenter and husband Chris, Tammy Jo Wright-Miller, Ginger Wright-McKinney; numerous great and great great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special niece, Sue Sanders; and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Rhea.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Caprock Nursing Home, Borger EMS, Borger Fire Department, Golden Plains ER Staff and NWTX Hospital.
Published in Borger News Herald on Feb. 22, 2019