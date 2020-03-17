|
Wayland Edmond McNutt, 79, of Fritch died on Saturday, March 13, 2020 in Amarillo. Graveside services are at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Stinnett Cemetery, with James Cleveland officiating. Services will be under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors.
Wayland was born on March 20, 1940, in Phillips, Texas, to Paul Edmond and Linnie Louise (Gorley) McNutt. He married Nancy Carrick in 1982 and is a long time resident of Fritch. Wayland was a mechanic with Tecta America/Construction Services. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Wayland loved to garden and was a talented builder.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Todd McNutt.
Wayland is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Russell Westbrook of Richmond, TX, Keith McNutt and wife, Michelle of Borger, and Cody McNutt and wife, Cheryl of Fritch; daughters, Tara Earnest, of Borger, Rebecca Broll and husband, James of Yorktown, TX, and Tessa Bondoc and husband, James of Abilene, TX; brother, Gary McNutt and wife, Donna of Fritch; sister, Cheryl Gray of Canyon; 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Borger News Herald on Mar. 18, 2020