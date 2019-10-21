|
|
Wenonah Willingham Martin, 103, of Amarillo died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 21, at Highland Park Cemetery in Borger, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Craig Senior Living Center Chapel in Amarillo.
Mrs. Martin was born December 26, 1915, in Agua Dulce, Texas, to James E. and Lutie Lyle Willingham. The family moved to the Panhandle when she was 4, and she lived most of her life in Borger. On September 4, 1934, she married J.L. (Red) Martin, Jr., who preceded her in death.
In 1998, she moved to Amarillo to be closer to her mother and sister. Mrs. Martin was very active in her community, especially the Methodist Church. An accomplished and prolific knitter and a two-time cancer survivor, she enjoyed knitting caps for the Harrington Cancer Center in Amarillo. She was a gardener up until her final days. An inspiration to family and friends alike, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Elizabeth Anne Parker, and brothers J.L. Willingham and Delton Willingham.
Survivors include daughter Judy Mayo of Amarillo, son-in-law Eddie Parker of Amarillo, grandchildren Wenonah Arthur (James) of Rosenberg TX, Denise Downs (Tommy) of Pampa TX, Brian Mayo (Catherine) of Denver CO, Craig Mayo of Amarillo, and Chris Mayo (Kerry) of Redmond WA, eight great grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, sister Jewel Haswell of Amarillo, brothers E.W. Willingham (Billie) of Gainesville TX and B. J. Willingham (June) of Tyler TX, and numerous nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Harrington Cancer Center in Amarillo, TX.
Published in Borger News Herald on Oct. 20, 2019