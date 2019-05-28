Resources More Obituaries for Wesley Coward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wesley Clyde Coward

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers Wesley Clyde Coward, 72 of Fritch, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He left this world the same way that he came in to it, with a big ole' grin. A memorial celebrating his life with un upbeat atmosphere and a bit of a twist will be held

Double Diamond Clubhouse at 2:00pm, Sunday, May 19, 2019. Be prepared to bring your sense of humor and a favorite memory of Clyde.

The ones that passed away before he did were, his parents, his step parents, a sister Pete (Diane) and his grandson Reggie.

The ones he tormented throughout life and left behind are his wife Karen; his son Clayton Posey & wife Louann (Annie); his daughter Uney Withers (Dink) & husband Shane; his son Quincy Coward; and his daughter Wanda Trimm; as he did not discriminate, he tormented the 9 grand- children that called him Pawpaw and the 9 great grandchildren that followed. The ones that dealt with him the longest though were his sisters and brother; Donna, Debbie and Ernie. There were also extended family members, whether they claim to be or not.

He served his whole life in the US Navy, were he began at the age of 17. He was an engineer by trade where kept the boat afloat. His life was adventurous to say the least and the stories were grand. One of the tales he told was his ship was involved in the recovery mission of the astronauts from the ocean and he also told of the time his ship collided with a submarine and he did not even feel it. The military taught him structure and discipline in his military life as well as his home life. It also taught him and his children to cuss like sailors. He loved the game of chess and would challenge anyone to arm wrestling because of his enormous arms from being an engineer all of those years.

