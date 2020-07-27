Lt. Col. William Lewayne Lyckman, 40, of Honolulu formerly of Fritch, Texas passed away June 17, 2020.
Lewayne was born on December 14, 1979 in Borger, Texas to Lewis Wayne Lyckman and Beth Haynes Lyckman.
He graduated in 1998 from Sanford-Fritch High School. He was a Gold-Star 4-H'er and an Eagle Scout out of Troop 548 in Fritch.
He earned his Bachelor's degree in Food Technology from Texas A&M, a Master's degree in geological engineering from Missouri State University and was currently serving his 17th year in the United States Army.
He married Katie Nell Rehberg on July 12, 2014 in Taylor Texas. Lewayne was a loving father, son, husband, and friend to anyone he met. He loved to come home from work and play outside with his boys every day. Any free moment he had was dedicated to playing with his 4-year-old son Emerson and 2-year-old son Erik. Aside from spending time with his family, he enjoyed watching Texas A&M football, learning about the stock market, and researching ways to become a hobby farmer and acquire more farm land in Stamford, Texas. Lewayne was very ambitious and could achieve anything he set his mind to. He was a good hearted country boy who faced challenges in life with fortitude and grit.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Dr. Harry and Dorrace Haynes of Stamford, Texas; paternal grandmother Jennie Lee Lyckman of Stamford, Texas.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Katie Lyckman and sons Emerson and Erik Lyckman of Austin, Texas; parents Lewis and Beth Lyckman of Fritch, Texas; sister Madeline Lyckman of Fritch, Texas; paternal grandparent William Eugene Lyckman of Stamford, Texas.
Celebration of Life for Lewayne will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 8 p.m. at Lake Meredith Amphitheater.
Many friends and family have asked about charities to donate to in his honor. Lewayne was very active in these 3 organizations and know he would approve of any support to these wonderful programs: Boy Scouts Troop 548, P.O. Box 1540, Fritch, Texas 79036; Hutchinson County 4-H, P.O. Box 1247, Stinnett, Texas 79083; Texas A&M University, https://www/txamfoundation.com/How-To-Give/Honorary-And-memorial.aspx.