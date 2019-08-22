|
|
U. S. Veteran William Marion "Bill" Henderson, Retired Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force, formerly of South Fork, Colorado, passed away August 16, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas.
He was born October 7, 1931 in Magdalena, New Mexico to James William and Alpha (Potter) Henderson. On July 29, 1950, William Henderson married Virginia Giles in Borger, Texas.
He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of South Fork, Colorado, and a member of the Church of Christ. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked at Friedrich Air Conditioning and Panhandle Eastern Pipeline, Co.
Preceding him in death was his sister, Nealie Jo Adams and his parents.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Virginia Sue; a daughter Carolyn Bush and husband Harry of Boerne, Texas; 2 sons: Robert Marion Henderson and wife Stephanie of Amarillo, Texas and James William Henderson of Amarillo, Texas; a sister Estella Louise Miller and husband Loyal of Fritch, Texas ; a brother Raymond A. Henderson and wife KayLynn of Enid, Oklahoma; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at noon (12:00 PM) on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Highland Park Cemetery, 931 N. Sterling Street, Borger, Texas.
Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger, Texas.
Published in Borger News Herald on Aug. 23, 2019