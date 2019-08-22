Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown Funeral Directors - Borger
206 W 1st
Borger, TX 79008
(806) 273-7555
For more information about
William Henderson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
931 N. Sterling Street
Borger, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Marion "Bill" Henderson


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Marion "Bill" Henderson Obituary
U. S. Veteran William Marion "Bill" Henderson, Retired Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force, formerly of South Fork, Colorado, passed away August 16, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas.

He was born October 7, 1931 in Magdalena, New Mexico to James William and Alpha (Potter) Henderson. On July 29, 1950, William Henderson married Virginia Giles in Borger, Texas.

He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of South Fork, Colorado, and a member of the Church of Christ. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked at Friedrich Air Conditioning and Panhandle Eastern Pipeline, Co.

Preceding him in death was his sister, Nealie Jo Adams and his parents.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Virginia Sue; a daughter Carolyn Bush and husband Harry of Boerne, Texas; 2 sons: Robert Marion Henderson and wife Stephanie of Amarillo, Texas and James William Henderson of Amarillo, Texas; a sister Estella Louise Miller and husband Loyal of Fritch, Texas ; a brother Raymond A. Henderson and wife KayLynn of Enid, Oklahoma; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at noon (12:00 PM) on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Highland Park Cemetery, 931 N. Sterling Street, Borger, Texas.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Borger, Texas.
Published in Borger News Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now