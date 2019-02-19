Yvonne Breg, 83, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019.



Cremation is under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger.



Yvonne was born April 13, 1935 in Magic City, Texas to Thomas Jefferson Hudson and Gertrude Thompson Hudson. She owned and operated Yvonne's Barber Shop in Borger for many years. Yvonne like to play card games and board games with her family, especially 31. She enjoyed trips to the casino to play the slots. Yvonne had a green thumb and enjoyed tending to her plants and flowers. She loved her family more than anything and always put her family before herself.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Young; father, Thomas Hudson; brothers, Lawson, Melvin, Carroll and Edsel Hudson; and a sister, Laverne Greene.



Survivors include her daughters, Deanna Adams of Coppell, Debra Zigmond and Chris Adams of Fritch; sons, Kelly Adams and husband Greg Brown of Richardson, Kenneth Breg of Fritch; grandchildren, Weston Adams, Katelyn Grabow, Taylor Frick, Sherlock Adams, Watson Adams, Brook Hubbard and husband Randall; great grandchildren, Landyn Fraser, Hudson Frick, Prestyn Frick, Darian Winkle, Lainee Hubbard, Kane Hubbard; brother, Bobby Hudson and wife Sarah of Borger; a special cousin, "Bunny"; and a host of extended family.