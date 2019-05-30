Home

Zella Odessa Weed


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zella Odessa Weed Obituary
Zella Odessa Weed, 92, of Borger died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Southside Baptist Church with Rev. Grady Burkhalter officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23.
Zella was born November 17, 1926 in Clarksville, Texas to Walter P. and Essie (Weaver) Benningfield. She married H. W. Weed on May 26, 1946 in Borger, Texas. Zella was an accomplished seamstress, making many prom and wedding dresses. She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church.
Zella was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Robert and Gene Benningfield; sister, Alice Brister; granddaughter Cindy Michelle Pastrano.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Dwayne Weed and wife Lula of Borger; grandchild, Robbie Wayne Weed; 6 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandsons and 2 great-great-granddaughters.
Published in Borger News Herald on May 22, 2019
