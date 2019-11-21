|
Zoe Bilyeu Jordan Fick passed away peacefully on November 6, 2019 in Moore, Oklahoma. She was born to Walter Earl and Vivian Louisa Hall Bilyeu on May 30, 1924 in Morrison, Oklahoma. Zoe married G.L. (Jim) Jordan in February, 1942. He preceded her in death in 1984. She married Harold E. Fick, Sr. in January, 1989.
Zoe was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands, a son, Sonny Jordan, a grandson, Steven Malone, 3 step-children, 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
She is survived by her daughters: Becky (Charles) Barnett, Georgia (Walt) Malone, and Sally (Carl) Holliday; sons Bruce (June) Jordan, Jack (Tonie) Jordan; daughter-in-law Nancy Jordan, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-granddaughters. She is also survived by several of Harold's children and grandchildren.
Growing up on a farm in rural Oklahoma, Zoe learned how to sew and cook at a very early age. She enjoyed making pies, cinnamon rolls and popcorn balls for her family, as well as making quilts and doll clothes. She enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing with Harold, as they pulled their RV and boat around many western states. Zoe was also a survivor of the April 27, 1942 tornado which hit Pryor, Ok, causing many fatalities. She would describe the events of the tornado to anyone who would listen until her last days.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial in Zoe's honor to High Plains Childrens Home in Amarillo, Texas, or to a .
Published in Borger News Herald on Nov. 10, 2019