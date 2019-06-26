DELL'ELCE, A. Daniel Of Brighton, died June 24, 2019, at the age of 90. Retired Colonel of the US Army. Son of the late Donato and Laura Dell'Elce. Brother of the late Inez Mantini, Flora, Rose Dell'Elce and Virginia Grinley Murray. Survived by his sister Mrs. Eve Solferino of Medford and many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Friday, June 28th from 10:30-11:30am. Followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Evergreen Cemetery, Brighton. Served forty years of military service in the US Army, National Guard, US Army Reserve, and National mobilization standby in event of invasion of US by a foreign invader. Volunteered for a tour of duty in Vietnam in 1970, combat wounded and awarded the Purple Heart Medal. Additional awards included the Combat Infantryman's Badge, 2 Bronze Stars, 2 Airforce Medals, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Honor Medal. Graduated from Brighton High School, Massachusetts Military Academy, US Army Command and Staff College, and a Master's Degree at Antioch College. Lifelong member of the Boy Scouts of America. Old Soldiers never die, they just fade away. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000 Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary