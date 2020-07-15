|
|
ROSSIN, A. David "Dave" Partners. Parents. Professionals. Friends. Albert David Rossin was born on May 5, 1931 in Cleveland Heights, OH, the only son of Freda (Hershenow) and Maurice Rossin. Dave graduated with a BS in Applied and Engineering Physics from Cornell University in 1954, followed by degrees from MIT (Masters in Nuclear Engineering 1955), Northwestern (MBA 1963), and a PhD in Metallurgy in 1966 from Case Institute of Technology (now Case Western Reserve University). Dave spent the early years of his career in research at Argonne National Laboratory and joined the American Nuclear Society in 1955. He became an ANS Fellow and later served as the society's President (1992-1993). Sandra Howells Rossin was born on August 4, 1937 in Cleveland, OH, the only child of Thelma (Sherman) and James Howells. Sandy attended Kent State and then entered St. Luke's School of Nursing in Cleveland. After graduation, she worked at St. Luke's Hospital and loved emergency room nursing most of all. Sandy continued her nursing studies at the Ohio State University, graduating with a BSN in 1963. Sandy and Dave were married on July 16, 1966 and started their life in Chicago. Dave worked with Commonwealth Edison Company; Sandy taught medical terminology and ran her own business. After having daughters Laura Ann and Elizabeth Lynn, they moved their family to Naperville, IL. Sandy was an active member of the American Association of University Women, serving as president of the local chapter. Dave and Sandy were involved with their alumni associations. In 1981, the family moved to Los Altos Hills, CA. Dave was Director of the Nuclear Safety Analysis Center at the Electrical Power Research Institute until he was appointed by President Reagan as Assistant Secretary for Nuclear Energy at the US Department of Energy. After he departed DOE in 1987, Dave started Rossin & Associates and worked as a consultant while drafting the broad strokes of a book about the Carter administration's decisions on spent fuel reprocessing. He served on the Diablo Canyon Independent Safety Review Committee and was a Center Affiliated Scholar at the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University. The couple retired to University Park in Florida in 2001. They were active with the Cornell Alumni Club of Sarasota and the Ringling Museum. Sandy sang with the UP "Park Larks" and served as Membership Chair with the UP Women's Club. Dave occasionally spoke about nuclear power and often discussed baseball, attending many spring training games. They made new friends, reconnected with longtime friends, and traveled nearby and abroad. Sandy and Dave have five grandchildren. They were predeceased by their daughter Liz Laats (2015). Liz's husband Andy and grandkids Margo, Gwen and Dru live in Encinitas, CA. Daughter Laura Van Zandt lives in Wellesley with husband Peter and grandkids Jenny and Will. In October 2018, Sandy and Dave moved to Massachusetts. They enjoyed the change of seasons and made friends at One Wingate Way in Needham, then later resided at The Falls at Cordingly Dam in Newton. After testing positive for COVID-19, Dave died on April 7, 2020 and Sandy on April 10, 2020. A Memorial will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2020