LUONI, A. Donald Age 70, of Sagamore Beach, MA, passed away at home. He was the husband of the late Corinne J. (Szczepanski) Luoni.



Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Alfred and Marion (Malagodi) Luoni. He resided in Sagamore Beach for the past 50 years.



Following in his fathers footsteps, Donald pursued a career in architecture. His distinguished career included more than 35 years working on major projects in healthcare. Donald was a Principal at Steffian Bradley Architects of Boston and recently joined the healthcare team at Harley Ellis Devereaux (HED). Donald and his late wife, Corrine, were former owners of The Little Store in Sagamore Beach. Donald was an active community member who belonged to the Marconi Club and the Sagamore Beach Colony Club. He enjoyed local history, tending to his garden, antique cars, model trains, and spending time with his family and friends. Donald will be lovingly remembered by his family, colleagues, and many close friends.



He is survived by his son, Mark Foley and his wife Jill of Sagamore Beach; grandchildren, Jack and Charlotte; sister-in-law, Sandra Szczepanski and her husband Frank Hankus of Hampstead, NH.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Corpus Christi Parish, 324 Quaker Meeting House Road, East Sandwich, MA. Burial at Bayview Cemetery, Sandwich, MA. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., BOURNE, MA.



nickersonbournefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 26, 2019