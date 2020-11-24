CORRECTION LELAND, A. Forbes Forbes Leland, 79, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on November 4, 2020. Often referred to as a gentle giant, Forbes, at nearly 6'8" was clearly larger than life. Even at an early age, Forbes had a keen eye, instinctively knowing what he wanted, and it was usually off the beaten path. After the death of his grandparents, Allan and Josephine Forbes, he was asked if he would like a momento. He chose two ship models found in a musty back room, leaving relatives scratching their heads. One is now featured in the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston as a rare 1844 glass ship. The other is in the Naval Academy Museum in Annapolis. Growing up in Beverly, MA, Forbes was an avid sailor, soloing his 43' cutter-rigged sloop Jade on the East coast. A natural musician, he drummed with the Herbie Sulkin Band and Summer Street Jazz Band. He was on the Board of the Annapolis Symphony and taught "The History of Jazz" with long waiting lists. Forbes was foremost an environmentalist. He built his own sustainable house, helped design the NH Audubon headquarters, and established Sustainable Building Systems. In the 1970's he tried to protect Willard Pond in Antrim, NH from being poisoned by rotenone, and spearheaded regulation preventing motorized boats from polluting the peace. Due to his grandmother Elsa Tudor's bequeathment and largely to Forbes's tireless perseverance and dedication, the area around this lake is now totally protected from development and has become NH Audubon's largest Sanctuary. He worked as an agent for the NH Forest Society and was on the NH Audubon Board. Forbes will be missed for his dry and quirky sense of humor, captivating (self-deprecating) stories, amusingly dramatic flair, broad intellect and stimulating conversations, deep respect for women, diversity and the Earth, and especially for his kind, caring and generous heart. His loving memory lives on with his two sisters, Lysa Leland and Daphne L. Borden; his nephew, Rob Borden and wife Jenny, their two sons, Benjamin and Sawyer; and a multitude of relatives and friends. His parents, Phyllis and Tudor Leland, and Marilyn Eason, his beloved partner, predeceased him. Contributions can be made to the New Hampshire Audubon Society (for land protection), McLane Center, 84 Silk Farm Road, Concord, NH 03301.