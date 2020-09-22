WAKEFIELD, A. Marie September 20, 2020 at Brooksby Village. Marie grew up in Malden, MA. Wife of the late Dawson Wakefield. Marie is survived by her brother Edward Flaherty (Jessica), sister Alice Profenna (Vincent), Sister Eileen Moriarity, nephews Joseph (Donna), Vincent (Sue), Barbara Dohaney (Michael) and family. A private Memorial and Burial will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020. Complete obit at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com
