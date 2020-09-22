1/
A. MARIE WAKEFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WAKEFIELD, A. Marie September 20, 2020 at Brooksby Village. Marie grew up in Malden, MA. Wife of the late Dawson Wakefield. Marie is survived by her brother Edward Flaherty (Jessica), sister Alice Profenna (Vincent), Sister Eileen Moriarity, nephews Joseph (Donna), Vincent (Sue), Barbara Dohaney (Michael) and family. A private Memorial and Burial will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020. Complete obit at www.mackeyfuneralhome.com Mackey Funeral Home Middleton, MA

View the online memorial for A. Marie WAKEFIELD


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home
128 S. Main St. (Rt 114)
Middleton, MA 01949
(978) 774-0033
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved