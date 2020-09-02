1/
A. NORMA DOOLEN
1925 - 2020-08-31
DOOLEN, A. Norma Of Peabody, August 31, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Robert O. Doolen; mother of Judith A. Monahan of Peabody; mother-in-law of Cynthia Doolen of VT; grandmother of Lisa Cerretani and her husband, Gerry, of Peabody, Lorrie Bolanos and her wife, Martha, of CA, Robert Doolen and his wife, Robin, and Richard Doolen and his wife, April, of VT; great-grandmother of 13, great-great-grandmother of nine; sister of Joseph Masciulli of FL; sister-in-law of Dr. Joseph Topping of MD; Godmother of Veronica Avakian; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Robert O. Doolen Jr. and sister of the late Nancy D. Cayon, Lucille A. Topping and John M. Pedoto. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., Peabody, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY on Monday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial in the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. All attendees are required to wear mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, the family intends to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Adelaide's Church. For directions and online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 2 to Sep. 6, 2020.
