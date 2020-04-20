|
WISEMAN, Aaron J. Of Peabody, MA, entered into rest at the age of 95 April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Roslyn (Grubert) Wiseman; devoted father of Leslie A. Garber and her husband Douglas L. Garber; devoted father of Howard Wiseman and his wife Jane (Strunsky) Wiseman; cherished grandfather of Melanie Garber-Letitia and her spouse Danielle Garber-Letitia; cherished grandfather of Rebecca Wiseman Lee and her husband Daniel Lee; great-grandfather of Caleb Wiseman Lee and Elizabeth Lee; brother-in-law of Toby Grubert; brother of the late Louis Wiseman; son of the late Michael and Molly (Tanzer) Wiseman. Aaron grew up in Peabody and graduated from Peabody Schools. He worked for his entire career in many capacities at the General Electric Company in Lynn, MA. He loved reading and following the Red Sox. His greatest joy was his family to whom he was totally devoted. He will always be remembered for his great smile with which he greeted everyone. Aaron was a member of Congregation Sons of Israel in Peabody, MA. Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Peabody, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to , Ste. B-102, 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923. The staff at Stanestsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel had the honor of caring for Aaron and his family. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2020