|
|
LEVINE, Aaron Of Westwood, formerly of Needham on Saturday, May 23, 2020. For 58 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Mildred (Stone) Levine. Father of Barbara & Robert Goodman of Newton and Susan Randall of Belgrade Lakes, ME. Grandfather of Amy Goodman Sanders, Seth and Jenni Goodman and great grandfather of Maya & Hannah Sanders and Elliot Goodman. Brother of Jeanette Kaye and the late Max and Joseph Levine. Devoted friend of Louise Plano. After retiring from his career as a public/industrial relations specialist, Aaron pursued a career teaching journalism college level courses well into his nineties. He had many hobbies and interests including photography, writing human interest stories for local newspapers, swimming, sailing and growing tomatoes & raspberries. He and Mildred built a lake house in mid-coast Maine which was a source of great joy for him and his family. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Cancer Center Fund at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Office of Development, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave. (OV), Boston, MA 02215, www.bidmc.org/give Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2020