SHEPARD, Aaron S. Age 87, of Albany, NY and Hull, formerly of Boston on Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved sister of Ruth S. Binder and her husband Robert. Devoted uncle of Rebecca Binder and her husband Charles Cohen, and Jeffrey Binder and his wife Pamela. Adored great-uncle of Benjamin, Leah, Henry, and Theo. Dear friend of Rona Meizler. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Monday, February 24 at 12:30PM. Burial will follow at Independent Workmen's Circle, 776 Baker St., W. Roxbury. Please call funeral home for Memorial Observance information. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020