MILLER, Abbe E. Age 63, of Groton, MA, passed away on May 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with Lymphoma. She was born on November 13, 1956 in Newark, NJ, daughter of the late Raymond and Sandra Haftel. After graduating from Colonia High School in New Jersey, she received a BA in Special Education from the University of Delaware. She taught for a couple of years and then changed her career to sales. She spent most of the latter part of her career in the banking and finance industry specializing in leases and loans for small businesses. Abbe was a former member of the Ski Wheeler Ski Club in North Conway, NH and a member of the Salem Willows Yacht Club. She volunteered for the Pan Mass Challenge as a leader of the Franklin water stop for over 30 years. She was a former member of the Groton Business Association and served as a volunteer with multiple charities and community organizations. Abbe is survived by her beloved husband, Pascal Miller of Groton, MA, her brother and sister-in-law Alan and Gail Haftel of Greenbrook, NJ, and their son Eric Haftel of West Orange, NJ, as well as a multitude of cousins, her chosen sister Mary Beth Morgan and her children Daniel and Hannah Morgan. She was also the loving daughter, sister and aunt and great-aunt of her extended family-in-law from Belgium and Switzerland. Due to social distancing guidelines concerning COVID-19, Funeral Services will be private. A memorial gathering service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in her memory be made to the Pan Mass Challenge for the benefit of the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. www.PMC.org Arrangements under the care of Badger Funeral Home, GROTON. To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.badgerfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020