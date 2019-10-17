|
|
BATTAGLIA, Abbey Tribute to our beloved Mother, Abbey Battaglia, who passed away from her loving family on August 19, 2019. It has been two months, and it seems as if it's been an eternity. A celebration Mass was held at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton. This is the story of our dear Mother. Agnes Anna Abizaid was born in Boston, Massachusetts. Her parents, Murad and Anna Abizaid, emigrated to the United States of America from Lebanon. Agnes (Mother) graduated from Girls High School. Agnes never missed one day of school, a remarkable achievement in itself. Soon after graduating, Mother worked at various administrative jobs. However, Mother is most proud of her federal government service, and she proudly boasts that Mayor James Michael Curley was instrumental in helping her gain her first federal job at The War Assets Dept. Mother later worked as a devoted and loyal employee for the Internal Revenue Service in Boston, at the JFK building, where she proudly served over forty five years of distinguished service, having over the years earned numerous awards and prestigious citations. Mother's skills of speaking four languages, Arabic, English, French, and Italian, expert knowledge of Morse code, shorthand and typing provided ample useful skills that were needed during the war effort, for WWII. Mother married the love of her life, Paul F. Battaglia, in 1952. Paul was tall and handsome, a world class champion checker player and the sole proprietor of a barber shop. They had five children, Paul E., Frankie, AnnaRose, Gloria and Maria. Mother also has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mother was the life of a party. She would eagerly start to belly dance while the audience would gather in a circle, cheer and toss money. Abbey Battaglia was an expert cook, seamstress, connoisseur of classic literature, poetry and opera, and a devout Roman Catholic. I would tell mother, "there are not enough books in the world to hold all that you know." Mother would say, "that is so beautiful." In celebration of an amazing, illustrious life; for a life morally well lived. Mother's quote, "I don't drink, I don't smoke, so I'll spend every last cent." Written by Mother's devoted daughter - Maria Agnes Battaglia.
View the online memorial for Abbey BATTAGLIA
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019