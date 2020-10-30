1/1
ABBIE M. LYNCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ABBIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LYNCH, Abbie M. Age 93. Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, passed away peacefully on October 26 surrounded by loving family. She was the beloved daughter of Cornelius T. and Abbie M. (Daley) Lynch, and was predeceased by her loving brothers C. Thomas Lynch and his wife Helen of Norwood, John H. Lynch and his wife Mayanne of Westwood, William F. Lynch and his wife Jean, also of Westwood, and her dear sister Frances G. Bergen and her husband Bill, also of Westwood. She is survived by many nieces and nephews ("the 14"), great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-niece, and a great-great-nephew, each of whom she doted upon. She is also survived by many dear friends, including her best friend Dolly Flaherty. Abbie was a proud member of the Dedham High School Class of 1944, and a longtime employee of both Liberty Mutual, and later The New England Telephone Company (Nynex), where she worked until her retirement. Family, though, meant everything to Abbie. For decades, she hosted family dinners every Sunday afternoon, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners every year, and a breakfast every Easter Sunday. Blessed with a natural athletic ability, she loved playing rather than watching sports, and shared her love of skiing with her nieces and nephews, taking members of "the 14" on trips to ski slopes around New England. She was a loving aunt, the go-to babysitter with a huge personality, generous spirit, tremendous sense of humor and a million stories. We will all cherish her memory and miss her. While the Funeral Services and interment will be private due to current pandemic restrictions, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home at 55 High Rock Street, WESTWOOD, on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1st, from 2 pm to 5 pm. In accordance with CDC guidelines, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. For online condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.hdlfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Service
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holden, Dunn & Lawler Funeral Home
55 High Rock St
Westwood, MA 02090
7813260074
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved