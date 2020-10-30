LYNCH, Abbie M. Age 93. Of Westwood, formerly of Dedham, passed away peacefully on October 26 surrounded by loving family. She was the beloved daughter of Cornelius T. and Abbie M. (Daley) Lynch, and was predeceased by her loving brothers C. Thomas Lynch and his wife Helen of Norwood, John H. Lynch and his wife Mayanne of Westwood, William F. Lynch and his wife Jean, also of Westwood, and her dear sister Frances G. Bergen and her husband Bill, also of Westwood. She is survived by many nieces and nephews ("the 14"), great-nieces and nephews, a great-great-niece, and a great-great-nephew, each of whom she doted upon. She is also survived by many dear friends, including her best friend Dolly Flaherty. Abbie was a proud member of the Dedham High School Class of 1944, and a longtime employee of both Liberty Mutual, and later The New England Telephone Company (Nynex), where she worked until her retirement. Family, though, meant everything to Abbie. For decades, she hosted family dinners every Sunday afternoon, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners every year, and a breakfast every Easter Sunday. Blessed with a natural athletic ability, she loved playing rather than watching sports, and shared her love of skiing with her nieces and nephews, taking members of "the 14" on trips to ski slopes around New England. She was a loving aunt, the go-to babysitter with a huge personality, generous spirit, tremendous sense of humor and a million stories. We will all cherish her memory and miss her. While the Funeral Services and interment will be private due to current pandemic restrictions, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home at 55 High Rock Street, WESTWOOD, on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 1st, from 2 pm to 5 pm. In accordance with CDC guidelines, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing. For online condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.hdlfuneralhome.net