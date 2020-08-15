Boston Globe Obituaries
DR. ABIGAIL C. HOUSEN

DR. ABIGAIL C. HOUSEN Obituary
HOUSEN, Dr. Abigail C. Age 75 years, of Cambridge and West Tisbury, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. For 43 years, she was the beloved wife of Dr. Harry M. Lasker. She is survived by the loving families of Tara W. Geer & Tai Moy, Dr. Eliza B. Geer & Matthew Karchmer and Dr. Eben H. Lasker & Dr. Lauren Baker. Adored grandmother of Jonah and Zoe Moy, Noa and Isaac Karchmer and Ada Lasker. Dear sister of Priscilla Munz. Cherished daughter of the late Stanley X. & Mildred (Werby) Housen. Abigail was the creator of Visual Thinking Strategies, used around the world. She created teaching strategies to build critical thinking skills, based on her research into how people engage with art. Due to the current health crisis, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Visual Thinking Strategies, P.O. Box 316, Bolinas, CA 94924, www.vtshome.org/give Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
