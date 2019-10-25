|
|
MAHONEY, Abigail M. Died peacefully on October 25th, 2019 at St. Andre's Health Care Facility, Biddeford, Maine. Abigail was born on March 26th, 1919 and was in her 101st year. She was predeceased by her seven siblings, John, Edward & Paul Mahoney, Winifred Mahoney Turner, James Mahoney, Grace Mahoney and Catherine Mahoney Luikert. Abigail is survived by many nieces & nephews. Abbie spent many years working as an auditor at Liberty Mutual Insurance and attended Bentley College in Waltham. Prior to moving to Maine, Abbie lived for many years in Needham, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in St. Mary's Church, 133 School St., Waltham, MA at 10:30 am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in Abbie's memory may be made to the . MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
View the online memorial for Abigail M. MAHONEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019