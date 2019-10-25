Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
270 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-4700
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
133 School St.
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ABIGAIL MAHONEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ABIGAIL M. MAHONEY


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ABIGAIL M. MAHONEY Obituary
MAHONEY, Abigail M. Died peacefully on October 25th, 2019 at St. Andre's Health Care Facility, Biddeford, Maine. Abigail was born on March 26th, 1919 and was in her 101st year. She was predeceased by her seven siblings, John, Edward & Paul Mahoney, Winifred Mahoney Turner, James Mahoney, Grace Mahoney and Catherine Mahoney Luikert. Abigail is survived by many nieces & nephews. Abbie spent many years working as an auditor at Liberty Mutual Insurance and attended Bentley College in Waltham. Prior to moving to Maine, Abbie lived for many years in Needham, MA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in St. Mary's Church, 133 School St., Waltham, MA at 10:30 am. Relatives & friends kindly invited. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Memorials in Abbie's memory may be made to the . MacDonald-Rockwell-MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com

View the online memorial for Abigail M. MAHONEY
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ABIGAIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Service
Download Now