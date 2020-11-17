MARINELLI, Accurisa "Gussie" (Sclafani) "You're Someone Special" Accursia "Gussie" (Sclafani) Marinelli October 30, 1927 - November 15, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of Accursia "Gussie" (Sclafani) on November 15, 2020. Born on October 30, 1927, to the late Simone Sclafani and Maria (DiLeo), in Boston's North End. She was 93 years old. She was predeceased in death by all her siblings, the late Pasquale Sclafani of Watertown, MA, Lillian Vitale of Everett, MA, Nina Rizza of Manchester, CT, Anthony Sclafani of Everett, MA, Michael Sclafani of Peabody, MA, and Rosario "Sal"Sclafani of Everett, MA. Beloved wife of the late Gelardo "Charlie" Marinelli, who she met when she moved into his building on Margaret St. in the North End when she was a young teenager and he was in the service. Years later, they married on December 13, 1952 and had their children. Beloved mother of Anthony Marinelli and his late wife Constance of Kingston, MA; daughter, Jean McDonald and her husband Kenneth of Kissimmee, FL; son, Samuel Marinelli and his wife Gayle of Byfield MA; and daughter, Maria Marinello. She also leaves behind grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews, DiLeo cousins and friends. Here is what encapsulates her essence as "You're Some Special" - You have a way of remembering the little things that matter most. A way of bringing out the best in others with your smile and kindness. A way of really listening and understanding and letting people know you care about how they feel. That's why you mean so much to so many people." This was one of her last birthday cards sent to her by her much loved niece, Patti Sclafani Hinkley, and her husband, Earl. She enjoyed story telling, especially some ghost stories about Copps Hill Cemetery, reading, music, she was a great cook and family historian. She will be forever remembered for her compassion towards others and never forgot her humble beginnings. She will be interned with her husband at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA at a private burial. Catholic Masses will be held in her memory at St. Rose of Lima in Kissimmee, FL and St. Joseph's in Kingston, MA. Matthew 5 vs 1 - 12: The Beatitudes (Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.) Instrumental "The Battle Hymn of the Republic" as she entered into Heaven.