Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St.
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ADA D'ANGELO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADA E. (TENAGLIA) D'ANGELO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADA E. (TENAGLIA) D'ANGELO Obituary
D'ANGELO, Ada E. (Tenaglia) Of Revere, peacefully on August 5th, following a long illness, at 95 years. Devoted wife of 53 years to the late Philip D'Angelo. Loving mother of Nicholas D'Angelo & wife Jayne of Revere, Philip D. D'Angelo & his late wife Jeanne of Grey, ME & Emma L. D'Angelo of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Jillian Coletti & husband Anthony of Newton, Nicholas A. D'Angelo & wife Kathleen of Revere, Jordan D'Angelo of Kingston, Zack D'Angelo & Tyler D'Angelo, both of Revere. Adored great-grandmother of Julianna, Nico, Olivia Ada, Caroline & Nicholas, Jr. Dear sister of the late Alceo Tenaglia & Aldo Tenaglia. Also lovingly survived by her sisters-in-law Maria Tenaglia of Revere & Ines Penna of Wakefield and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, August 10th in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11:00 a.m., immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Attendees are asked to report directly to church & to maintain regulations mandated by the Comm. of MA & the Archdiocese of Boston regarding COVID-19; masks must be worn at church & social distancing is to be observed. Ada was a longtime Revere Resident, a well-known seamstress & member of the Orsogna Women's Club in Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.verticcoandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -