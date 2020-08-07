|
|
D'ANGELO, Ada E. (Tenaglia) Of Revere, peacefully on August 5th, following a long illness, at 95 years. Devoted wife of 53 years to the late Philip D'Angelo. Loving mother of Nicholas D'Angelo & wife Jayne of Revere, Philip D. D'Angelo & his late wife Jeanne of Grey, ME & Emma L. D'Angelo of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Jillian Coletti & husband Anthony of Newton, Nicholas A. D'Angelo & wife Kathleen of Revere, Jordan D'Angelo of Kingston, Zack D'Angelo & Tyler D'Angelo, both of Revere. Adored great-grandmother of Julianna, Nico, Olivia Ada, Caroline & Nicholas, Jr. Dear sister of the late Alceo Tenaglia & Aldo Tenaglia. Also lovingly survived by her sisters-in-law Maria Tenaglia of Revere & Ines Penna of Wakefield and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday, August 10th in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11:00 a.m., immediately followed with interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. Attendees are asked to report directly to church & to maintain regulations mandated by the Comm. of MA & the Archdiocese of Boston regarding COVID-19; masks must be worn at church & social distancing is to be observed. Ada was a longtime Revere Resident, a well-known seamstress & member of the Orsogna Women's Club in Everett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit www.verticcoandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2020