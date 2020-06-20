|
AUCELLA, Ada L. (Macrillo) Of Reading, June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Aucella, Sr. Devoted mother of Thomas A. Aucella, Jr. and his wife Sharon, Susan Aucella, Steven Aucella and his wife Jody Regan and Timothy Aucella. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Aucella and his wife Kate, Kara Jenkins and her husband Alex, Erin Aucella and Kate Aucella. Loving great-grandmother of Samantha Aucella. Dear sister of Sandra Macrillo-Norris. Sister-in-law of Lorraine Burr. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews.
Funeral services were private. Memorials in her name may be made to the Massachusetts Chapter of Project Linus, a non-profit organization that provides homemade blankets to children in need (projectlinus.org, or 978. 584.3117 in Billerica). Doherty - Barile Family
Funeral Home
Celebrating Life
Sharing Memories 781.944.1589
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020