ADA M. (O'MEARA) SHEEHAN
SHEEHAN, Ada M. (O'Meara) Age 93, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully at the Brudnick Center for Living, Peabody. She was the wife of the late Robert E. Sheehan. Born in Boston and raised in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. and Lillian (Ronayne) O'Meara. Mrs. Sheehan graduated from St. John's High School in Cambridge, and later earned her undergraduate and Master's Degree in Education from Salem State College. For over 25, years Ada had worked as a teacher for the Lynn Public School System, mainly at Lynn Vocational and Technical High School. She was a longtime Parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Swampscott and a former lector for the Parish. She loved to entertain, especially hosting the ladies at bridge club. She was also a longtime member of the Corinthian Yacht Club, where she enjoyed many evenings dining on the porch. She was also a devoted Red Sox fan. She is survived by her son John Sheehan and his wife Holly of Danvers, five grandchildren, Douglas Sheehan and his wife Liesl, Sarah Sheehan, Catherine Sheehan, Kaitlyn Clarke and her husband Dana, and Melissa Englehardt, as well as one great-grandchild, Jack Sheehan. She was the mother of the late Kathy Sheehan and the sister of the late Connie Howell. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday from 4:00PM-7:00PM in the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rte. 1A), LYNN. Adhering to the guidelines of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the CDC, Visitation will be limited to 40 family members and friends at a time. A Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church followed by Burial in Swampscott Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. John the Evangelist Parish, 178 Humphrey Street, Swampscott, MA 01907. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Solimine Funeral Homes - Ocean St.
67 Ocean Street
Lynn, MA 01902
781-595-1492
October 14, 2020
The Solimine Family and Staff wish to express our sincere sympathy to you. It is our hope that we may be able to make this difficult period more bearable. Please feel free to call on us at anytime, as we are always available for you.
