DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mt. Auburn St.
WATERTOWN, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mt. Auburn St.
WATERTOWN, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Camillus Church
Arlington, MA
View Map
ADALGISA (SABATINI) FRANCUCCI

ADALGISA (SABATINI) FRANCUCCI Obituary
FRANCUCCI, Adalgisa (Sabatini) Of Belmont, August 6. Beloved wife of the late Sabatino Francucci. Devoted mother of Mario and the late Nicola and Giulio Francucci. Dear grandmother of Gia, Samantha, Nicholas, Eric and Paul. Great-grandmother of Kevin, Benjamin and Olivia. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Giulia (Manzoli) Sabatini. Sister of Carmela, Nella, Maria, Iolanda and the late Nino and Luciano. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was selfless to family and close friends and will always be remembered. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Saturday morning at 9:00 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Camillus Church, Arlington. Entombment to follow Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours Friday 4:00 to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the National Brian Tumor Society (www.braintumor.org)
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
