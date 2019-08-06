|
|
FRANCUCCI, Adalgisa (Sabatini) Of Belmont, August 6. Beloved wife of the late Sabatino Francucci. Devoted mother of Mario and the late Nicola and Giulio Francucci. Dear grandmother of Gia, Samantha, Nicholas, Eric and Paul. Great-grandmother of Kevin, Benjamin and Olivia. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Giulia (Manzoli) Sabatini. Sister of Carmela, Nella, Maria, Iolanda and the late Nino and Luciano. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She was selfless to family and close friends and will always be remembered. Funeral from The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Saturday morning at 9:00 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 in St. Camillus Church, Arlington. Entombment to follow Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours Friday 4:00 to 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations to the National Brian Tumor Society (www.braintumor.org)
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019