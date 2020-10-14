1/1
ADAM KAPLAN CASSEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ADAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CASSEL, Adam Kaplan Age 53 years, an IT Developer, passed away in his home in Brookline, MA on Friday, October 2, 2020. A gentle soul who was a source of understanding and laughter, he will be forever missed by family and friends. Adam is survived by his mother, Sara Cassel of Michigan, and his sister, Liana Cassel of New York. Private funeral services were held and burial was in the Beth Olam Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, October 9, 2020. Donations in his name may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, www.childrenshospital.org or Partners In Health, www.pih.org, two organizations he was very proud to have been of service. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
6172778300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved