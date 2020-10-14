CASSEL, Adam Kaplan Age 53 years, an IT Developer, passed away in his home in Brookline, MA on Friday, October 2, 2020. A gentle soul who was a source of understanding and laughter, he will be forever missed by family and friends. Adam is survived by his mother, Sara Cassel of Michigan, and his sister, Liana Cassel of New York. Private funeral services were held and burial was in the Beth Olam Cemetery in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, October 9, 2020. Donations in his name may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, www.childrenshospital.org
or Partners In Health, www.pih.org
, two organizations he was very proud to have been of service. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com