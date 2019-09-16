Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carroll Funeral Home
721 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-6322
Resources
More Obituaries for ADAM ROSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADAM ROSEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADAM ROSEN Obituary
ROSEN, Adam Of Malden, MA, age 53, died on August 31, 2019, of pancreatic cancer, a horrible, merciless disease. Adam faced his illness and impending death with extraordinary grace, dignity and courage. Adam grew up in Long Island, New York, moved to Boston for college and made it his permanent home. He was a graduate of MIT. He was an Apple Certified Information Technology Specialist and owned his own business, Oakbog Professional Services, that served many clients and professionals in the Boston area. Adam was a member of the Apple Computer Network and was also a certified Apple consultant. Throughout his career, he received many positive reviews regarding his business skills and professional qualifications. Adam was the owner and creator of the Vintage Mac Museum, a collection of vintage Apple computers dating back to the days when Steve Jobs and other Apple executives signed the inside of the computer casing after it was made. The Vintage Mac Museum, with its collection of irreplaceable early generation Apple products that are of considerable interest to collectors, has been exhibited around the country. Adam was an avid New England Patriots fan. Another interest of his was traveling to various cities in the United States and overseas to visit other vintage computer museums. Adam is survived by his mother Alice Rosen, of Silver Spring, MD, his father Bob Rosen and stepmother Diane Saunders, of Otis, MA, his sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Jeffrey Spector, and their children, Ellie and Avi, of Bethesda, MD, and his devoted and beloved friend Jill Susarrey. And Adam would never forgive us if we failed to mention his two beloved cats, Biscuit and Oreo. Those who knew or worked with Adam agree he was a wonderful person. He was well-respected by his peers in the computer industry and will be sorely missed by many. Those who wish to make contributions in memory of Adam, please consider Phinney's Friends of Lincoln, MA, and House in Lincoln, MA. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 28th from 12 - 2 PM in the MIT Chapel, 77 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge 02139. Carroll Funeral Home

781-322-6322

www.smithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carroll Funeral Home
Download Now