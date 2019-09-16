|
ROSEN, Adam Of Malden, MA, age 53, died on August 31, 2019, of pancreatic cancer, a horrible, merciless disease. Adam faced his illness and impending death with extraordinary grace, dignity and courage. Adam grew up in Long Island, New York, moved to Boston for college and made it his permanent home. He was a graduate of MIT. He was an Apple Certified Information Technology Specialist and owned his own business, Oakbog Professional Services, that served many clients and professionals in the Boston area. Adam was a member of the Apple Computer Network and was also a certified Apple consultant. Throughout his career, he received many positive reviews regarding his business skills and professional qualifications. Adam was the owner and creator of the Vintage Mac Museum, a collection of vintage Apple computers dating back to the days when Steve Jobs and other Apple executives signed the inside of the computer casing after it was made. The Vintage Mac Museum, with its collection of irreplaceable early generation Apple products that are of considerable interest to collectors, has been exhibited around the country. Adam was an avid New England Patriots fan. Another interest of his was traveling to various cities in the United States and overseas to visit other vintage computer museums. Adam is survived by his mother Alice Rosen, of Silver Spring, MD, his father Bob Rosen and stepmother Diane Saunders, of Otis, MA, his sister and brother-in-law, Robin and Jeffrey Spector, and their children, Ellie and Avi, of Bethesda, MD, and his devoted and beloved friend Jill Susarrey. And Adam would never forgive us if we failed to mention his two beloved cats, Biscuit and Oreo. Those who knew or worked with Adam agree he was a wonderful person. He was well-respected by his peers in the computer industry and will be sorely missed by many. Those who wish to make contributions in memory of Adam, please consider Phinney's Friends of Lincoln, MA, and House in Lincoln, MA. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, September 28th from 12 - 2 PM in the MIT Chapel, 77 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge 02139. Carroll Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019