CLARK, Adam W. Age 39, of Melrose, MA and formerly of Georgetown, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 at his home. Adam was born on April 28, 1981 in Beverly to Gregory L. Clark and the late Dawn M. (Kingston) Clark. Adam was both a Mason and a Plumber, however his greatest passion was being in the company of his family, especially, his beautiful daughter Nakyah Marie. Adam is survived by his wife, Amanda L. (Rapier) Clark and their daughter, Nakyah Marie Clark of Saugus, his father, Gregory L. Clark of Georgetown, his children, Kyle Christopher Clark of Amesbury and Shaelyn Ray Clark of Groveland, his siblings, Greg Clark and his wife Kristine of Londonderry, NH, Matthew Clark and his wife Laura of Groveland, Kerri Garett and her husband Greg of New Port Richey, FL and Taylor Clark of Haverhill, his mother-in-law, Cheryl A. (Hubbard) Rapier of Saugus. Adam was predeceased by his father-in-law, Douglas B. Rapier and his brother-in-law, Bill J. Rapier. Visiting Hours: The family wishes to have all Services private at this time, however, his Memorial Service and Burial will be held in September and updated on the Funeral Home website. Please keep the Clark family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. For those who wish, please help the family at www.gofundme.com/paying tribute to the legacy of Adam Clark. To share memories and photos of Adam with his family, please visit www.cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home, 14 Pleasant Street, GEORGETOWN has been entrusted with Adam's care. Conte - Giamberardino Funeral Home cgfuneralhomegeorgetown.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 10, 2020
