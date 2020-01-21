|
MARTIGNETTI, Adelaide Our beloved Mother, Wife, Nonna, Bisnonna, Sister, Aunt and Friend, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Also known as Nenella, Adelaide was born in 1936 in the picturesque village of Montefalcione, Italy, to parents Federico Martignetti and Maria Pagliuca. In 1958, Adelaide married Antonio Martignetti of Montefalcione and together they set out on a journey towards a life full of possibilities. Along with their first born daughter, Michelina, the family immigrated to Canada in 1961. Adelaide adapted to new ways of life, and the family welcomed a second daughter, Maria. In pursuit of greater opportunities, the family immigrated for a second time in 1969. This move brought them to Revere, MA, where they created a beautiful home. The family welcomed their son Alessandro in Revere, and Adelaide was proud to say that her three children were born into three nations. Adelaide and Antonio enjoyed 61 years of marriage and were forever in gratitude to God for all their blessings. Adelaide's family was her pride and joy. She immersed herself fully in motherhood and homemaking and was a light in her family's lives. She was a phenomenal chef and baker who united her family through her cooking and entertaining. Being a Nonna brought so much happiness to her life and she was so proud of her grandchildren's accomplishments. Her great-grandson Antonio was the apple of her eye, and she would beam with pride at the mere mention of his name. Adelaide was a force of unconditional love and strength to her family and she will be tremendously missed. Her family will keep her memory alive in their hearts and her traditions alive in their kitchens. Adelaide leaves behind her husband, Antonio, and her three children, Michelina Martignetti of Revere, Maria Swan and her husband Michael of Revere, and Alessandro Martignetti and his wife Paula of Seneca Falls, New York; her grandchildren Melissa Swan of Revere, Elijah Swan and his wife Maria of Revere, and Brandon Carlson of Revere, in addition to her great-grandson, Antonio DeAndrade of Revere. Adelaide was the beloved sister of the late Rosa Gensale and her late husband Florindo, the late Angela Spinelli and her late husband Sabatino, the late America Martignetti and her late husband Carmine, the late Raffaela Cocozza and her husband Carmine, Giuseppe Martignetti and his wife Giuseppina and Francesco Martignetti and his wife Mima. She was the devoted sister-in-law of the late Emanuella Martignetti and her late husband Ferdinando, Lucia Musto and her late husband Biaggio, Suora Antonietta Martignetti, the late Ferdinando Martignetti and his late wife Angela, the late Beniamino Martignetti and his wife Elena, the late Felice Martignetti and his wife Palmina, and the late Alessandro Martignetti and his wife Antonietta. Adelaide was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she cherished and loved. Family and friends will honor Adelaide's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23rd from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and again at 9:00AM Friday morning before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10:00AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Adelaide's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home REVERE 1-800-252-1127
