LYNCH, Adelaide R. (Murphy) Of Somerville, June 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. Lynch. Loving mother of Edward F. Lynch and his wife Karen of Londonderry, NH, Debora Lentini and her husband David of Somerville, Michael Lynch and his wife Karen of Somerville, Carol Voltz and her husband George of Nottingham, NH, Stephen Lynch and his wife Debbie Johnson of Peabody, Therese Galante and her husband Joseph of Methuen and Sean P. Lynch of Somerville. Daughter of the late James and Gertrude Murphy. Sister of the late James Murphy, Trudy Shane, Jean Kozlowski and Parker Murphy. Dear grandmother of Kimberly, Michael, Melissa, Kyle, Jonathan, Kristen, Katie, Meghan, Nicole, Francine and Matthew. Great-grandmother of Lily, Hannah, Alania, Theodore, Patrick, baby Lynch and baby Davis. With gratitude to the staff of DCI of Somerville, Care Group VNA, Hospice and Alternative Transportation. Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Monday morning at 8am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Catherine Church, Somerville at 9:30. Relatives and friends invited. Calling Hours Sunday 2-6. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Adelaide's memory to the Home for Little Wanders, 10 Guest St. Boston, MA 02135. Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary