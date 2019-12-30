|
|
BACON, Adelaide Smoki Age 91, of Beacon Hill, passed away on December 27, 2019 after a battle with Alzheimers, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Alfred L. Ginepra and Ruth D. Burns Ginepra of Brookline, MA and the sister of the late Alfred L. Ginepra, Jr. Smoki was the wife of Ed Bacon from 1957 until his death in 1974, after which she married Dick Concannon in 1979, to whom she remained married until his death in 2018. Smoki is survived by her two daughters, Brooks Bacon of New York, NY, and Hilary Bacon Gabrieli, and her son-in-law, Christopher Gabrieli of Boston, MA. Smoki also leaves behind five grandchildren, John, Abigail, Pauline, Lilla, and Nicholas Gabrieli of Boston, MA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Smoki was a fixture of Boston civic life, serving on more than 119 volunteer committees and boards, from the Red Cross to the Urban League to the Boston Symphony Orchestra. As an activist, Smoki stood up for those without power, fighting for civil rights and school desegregation, organizing protests against the Vietnam war, and serving on the fundraising committee for the Equal Rights Amendment. A legendary hostess, Smoki hosted everyone from Bobby Seale to the Queen of England. In the workplace, Smoki overcoming rampant sexism, serving as a scientific illustrator who sketched the conceptual drawings for the forerunner of the internet and helping illustrate the missing minutes of the Watergate tapes.
Smoki was the life of every party, the star of every show, and at the center of every fray. She will be remembered as a fighter, activist, and adoring grandmother who loved playing cards, debating politics, and bringing people together for each of her incredible adventures.
A Memorial Service will be held in the summer. Donations in Smoki's memory may be made to: Boston Landmarks Orchestra, https://www.landmarksorchestra.org/donate/donate-now/ 617-987-2000 or the Every Voice Coalition of students against sexual violence, EveryVoiceMA.org (617) 455-5709. For online condolences, please visit:
www.bostonharborsidehome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 31, 2019