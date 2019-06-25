Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
For more information about
ADELBERT PALMER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
New Castle Congregational Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ADELBERT PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADELBERT B. "BERT" PALMER


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ADELBERT B. "BERT" PALMER Obituary
PALMER, Adelbert B. "Bert" Loving Father & Grandfather New Castle, NH – Adelbert Baker Palmer, 95, of New Castle passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home, with his family by his side. Bert was born on January 23, 1924 in Medford, MA, to Sidney and Mary (Christensen) Palmer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, he received a Bachelor's Degree in engineering from Northeastern University, and later he co-founded Palmer-Chenard Industries. His loving wife Agnes preceded him in death on November 9, 2016. Survivors include his children, Amy Gworek and her husband, Jonathan of Needham, MA, Samuel Palmer and his wife, Jennifer of Arlington, MA and John Palmer of New Castle; five grandchildren, Emily, George and William Gworek, and Grace and Eleanor Palmer. Visiting Hours: Services will be held at the New Castle Congregational Church on Friday, June 28th, at 3pm. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth, NH

View the online memorial for Adelbert B. "Bert" PALMER
Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Download Now