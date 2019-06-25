PALMER, Adelbert B. "Bert" Loving Father & Grandfather New Castle, NH – Adelbert Baker Palmer, 95, of New Castle passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home, with his family by his side. Bert was born on January 23, 1924 in Medford, MA, to Sidney and Mary (Christensen) Palmer. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, he received a Bachelor's Degree in engineering from Northeastern University, and later he co-founded Palmer-Chenard Industries. His loving wife Agnes preceded him in death on November 9, 2016. Survivors include his children, Amy Gworek and her husband, Jonathan of Needham, MA, Samuel Palmer and his wife, Jennifer of Arlington, MA and John Palmer of New Castle; five grandchildren, Emily, George and William Gworek, and Grace and Eleanor Palmer. Visiting Hours: Services will be held at the New Castle Congregational Church on Friday, June 28th, at 3pm. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel, Portsmouth, NH



View the online memorial for Adelbert B. "Bert" PALMER Published in The Boston Globe on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary