ANDERSEN, Adele A. (Gicala) Of Bedford, died August 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arthur Andersen. Loving mother of Arthur A. Andersen and his wife Linda P. Andersen of Sudbury and Adele Hamblett her husband, the late Donald L. Hamblett, cherished grandmother of Arthur Andersen, III and his wife Stephanie, Jonathan H. Andersen, Deborah A. Hamblett and Christopher L. Hamblett and his wife Thanh, great-grandmother of Vivienne and Blake Andersen and Maia and Aimee Hamblett, sister of Stella Ardolino of St. Charles, MO and the late Pauline, Anthony, Theresa and Albert Gicala. Funeral from the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Thurs., Sept. 5, at 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Michael Church, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, at 12:00 PM. Visitation at the funeral home on Wed., Sept. 4, from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Michael Parish Memorial Fund, 90 Concord Rd., Bedford, MA 01730. For obituary and directions please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019