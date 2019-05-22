|
|
ASH, Adele (Zahka) Of Wellesley, formerly of Natick, May 22, 2019. Dear and devoted wife of the late Gabriel Ash. Adele is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, as well as several loving nieces and nephews. Dear sister of Albert Zahka of Wellesley and his late wife Marion, the late Madeline Cahaly and her late husband Fred, the late George Zahka and his wife Agnes, and the late William Zahka and his late wife Vivian. Funeral Service Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St. (Rte 135), Dedham. Visiting Hour at the Church Saturday 8:45-9:45 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Adele's memory to the Church (stjohnd.org). Interment Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. Directions and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from May 23 to May 24, 2019