ADELE C. (RUSSELL) WALSH

WALSH, Adele C. (Russell) Of Peabody, June 2, 2019, in Danvers, MA, wife of the late John J. "Jack" Walsh, Jr., beloved mother of Julie Brophy of Manchester by the Sea, MA, Kathleen Paulick of Bel-Air, MD and David and his wife Kim Walsh of Newton, MA, also survived by six grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Sister of the late Jean Davis. A Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY, facility followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Adelaide's Church, 708 Lowell St., West Peabody at 11:30 AM. Burial will be in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the . For obituary, guest book and directions, visit ccbfuneral.com

Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
