CECCHINI, Adele (Adami) Of Somerville, November 18th. Beloved wife of the late Ronald F. Cecchini. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Cecchini and her fianc? Scott. Caring aunt of Karen O'Leary and Maria Delgenio. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Benedict Church, 21 Hathorne St., Somerville, on Thursday, December 3rd at 12 noon with social distancing protocols. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting Hours have been respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Adele's name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net
