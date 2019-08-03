Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Resources
More Obituaries for ADELE CIAMPA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADELE D. (SPONPINATO) CIAMPA


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ADELE D. (SPONPINATO) CIAMPA Obituary
CIAMPA, Adele D. (Sponpinato) Of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, July 30, 2019. Loving mother of Carol Ciampa of Winthrop, Jeanne Ciampa-Centrella of Groton and Joanna Ciampa of Winthrop. Dear sister of the late Salvatore "Googie" Sponpinato and Phyllis "Chickie" Bavaro. Cherished grandmother of Christopher and Nicholas. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

View the online memorial for Adele D. (Sponpinato) CIAMPA
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ADELE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now