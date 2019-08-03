|
CIAMPA, Adele D. (Sponpinato) Of Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, July 30, 2019. Loving mother of Carol Ciampa of Winthrop, Jeanne Ciampa-Centrella of Groton and Joanna Ciampa of Winthrop. Dear sister of the late Salvatore "Googie" Sponpinato and Phyllis "Chickie" Bavaro. Cherished grandmother of Christopher and Nicholas. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the funeral home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere, at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 4, 2019