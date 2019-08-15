|
GOLDSTEIN, Adele (Cohen) Of Chestnut Hill, on August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arnold B. Goldstein. Devoted mother of Susan Doban and her husband Geoffrey and Dori Hirsch and her husband Bennett. Cherished grandmother of Hannah and Lydia Doban and Julia, Madeleine, and Abigail Hirsch. Dear sister of the late Arnold Cohen and Thelma Silverman. Services at Temple Israel, 477 Longwood Ave. (parking on the Riverway), Boston, Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 am. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park. Shiva will be held at Temple Israel following the interment. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Boston Symphony Orchestra, 301 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. Arrangements under the direction of brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019