Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church
55 Emmonsdale Rd
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church,
55 Emmonsdale Rd
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ADELE HANNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADELE (COURY) HANNA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ADELE (COURY) HANNA Obituary
HANNA, Adele (Coury) Of Dedham and West Roxbury, May 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Eli and Amelia Coury. Dear and devoted wife for 37 years of the late Frederick A. Hanna, Sr. Loving mother of Christine Franz and her husband Vincent, Rick (Frederick Jr.) and his wife Melissa, and Lori Fernandes. Beloved grandmother of Joseph and his wife Andrianna, Courtney, Frederick, and Alinna. Dear sister of the late Charles and Albert Coury. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury. Visiting Hour at the Church, Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Adele's memory to the Church, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org Interment The Gardens Cemetery. Directions and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now