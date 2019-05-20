|
HANNA, Adele (Coury) Of Dedham and West Roxbury, May 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Eli and Amelia Coury. Dear and devoted wife for 37 years of the late Frederick A. Hanna, Sr. Loving mother of Christine Franz and her husband Vincent, Rick (Frederick Jr.) and his wife Melissa, and Lori Fernandes. Beloved grandmother of Joseph and his wife Andrianna, Courtney, Frederick, and Alinna. Dear sister of the late Charles and Albert Coury. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Thursday, at 11:00 a.m., at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Emmonsdale Rd., West Roxbury. Visiting Hour at the Church, Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Adele's memory to the Church, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 stjude.org Interment The Gardens Cemetery. Directions and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 21, 2019