MUZYKA, Adele Of Dorchester, after a lengthy illness on January 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Muzyka. Devoted mother of Irene O'Grady and her husband Terrence, and Michael and his wife Helen. Loving sister of the late Anton and his late wife Anna and the late Phillip and his late wife Anna. Loving "BABI" of 4 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home, 10 Tower St., JAMAICA PLAIN (Opposite Forest Hills MBTA station) on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 5-7 PM, Panahyda Service in the Funeral Home at 6:30 PM. As well as attending a requiem Service in St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 24 Orchid Hill Rd. on Friday, January 10 at 10 AM. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adele's memory may be made to St. Andrew's Ukrainian Orthodox Church 02130. For guestbook condolences, visit www.bradyfallon.com Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617-524-0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 8, 2020