ADELINE C. (MACNEIL) GILLIS

ADELINE C. (MACNEIL) GILLIS Obituary
GILLIS, Adeline C. (MacNeil) Of Brookline, on December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Duncan J. Gillis. Loving mother of Sharon Torgerson and husband Peter of East Walpole, Kevin Gillis, Scot Gillis and wife Christine and Richard Gillis, all of Norwood, and Donna Gartland and husband Jonathan of Portland, ME. Adored nina of Madeline and Abigail Torgerson, Shaun Gillis, Brendan, Andrew and Jason Gillis, Katherine and Michael Gillis and Malcolm, Stella and Lachlan Gartland. Also survived by her three sisters, Anne, Florence and Helen and a sister-in-law Peggy MacNeil, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her five brothers, James, Michael, John, Malcolm and Bernard. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Friday morning at 9:30, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline, at 10:30. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home, Thursday (Today), from 5:00–8:00. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019
