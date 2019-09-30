Boston Globe Obituaries

Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude's Church
ADELINE "LENA" (CENCI) PIANTEDOSI

PIANTEDOSI, Adeline 'Lena' (Cenci) Age 94, of Waltham, Sept. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Piantedosi. Loving mother of Lucyann Bolton & her husband Charles and Loretta Stack. Cherished grandmother to Stephen Zeneski & his wife Caitlyn, Daniel Stack & his wife Gabrielle, Jason Stack & his companion Kelly Pierce and Ryan Stack, 3 great-grandchildren Dylon, Sofia and Aiden. Family and friends will Celebrate Adeline's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Thursday from 4-7 PM and again on Friday at 9:30 AM, followed by a 10:30 AM Funeral Mass in St. Jude's Church. Burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 1, 2019
