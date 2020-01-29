|
|
ZORFAS, Adeline "Evelyn" (Cohen) Formerly of West Harford, CT and Jupiter, FL, passed away on January 28, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Lazer Zorfas. Devoted mother of Jason Zorfas and his wife Margaret Mishara Zorfas. Cherished grandmother of Jesse and Benjamin. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131 or via give.hebrewseniorlife.org/tribute Shiva will be held on Thursday from 7-9 PM at the home of Jason and Margaret Zorfas. Funeral Services will be private. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020