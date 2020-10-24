OLIVARDIA, Adi Of Wakefield and formerly of Somerville, died Tuesday, October 20th. Born in Brazil on February 9, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ricardo and Helena (Voltz) Timm. Mrs. Olivardia devoted her life to her family, as well as helping those in need. She was the beloved wife of the late Santos Jorge Olivardia. She was the loving mother of Ricardo Olivardia of Wakefield, Adi Marciello and her husband Michael of Needham and Roberto Olivardia and his wife Sharon of Reading. She was the grandmother of Stephen and Matthew Marciello and Roman and Arianna Olivardia. The family would like to express their immense gratitude for the loving care provided by Artis Senior Living of Lexington. Due to the Covid restrictions, the family will have a private celebration of life.



