1/
ADI OLIVARDIA
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ADI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLIVARDIA, Adi Of Wakefield and formerly of Somerville, died Tuesday, October 20th. Born in Brazil on February 9, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Ricardo and Helena (Voltz) Timm. Mrs. Olivardia devoted her life to her family, as well as helping those in need. She was the beloved wife of the late Santos Jorge Olivardia. She was the loving mother of Ricardo Olivardia of Wakefield, Adi Marciello and her husband Michael of Needham and Roberto Olivardia and his wife Sharon of Reading. She was the grandmother of Stephen and Matthew Marciello and Roman and Arianna Olivardia. The family would like to express their immense gratitude for the loving care provided by Artis Senior Living of Lexington. Due to the Covid restrictions, the family will have a private celebration of life.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 22, 2020
Raathika and family, we send our deepest condolences.May she Rest in Peace.
Raathika Prabaharan
Friend
October 22, 2020
I will forever have my Godmother in my heart. My only regret is not being able to hug her one last time.
I LOVE MY MADRINA ALWAYS!
Daniel Ortiz
Family Friend
October 22, 2020
Lane and I are thinking of all of you. Please know you are in our prayers. Cheryl Creedon
Cheryl carey
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved