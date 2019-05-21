Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
880 Trapelo Road
Waltham, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
Mount Feake Cemetery
203 Prospect Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ADOLPH CURA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ADOLPH A. CURA D.D.S.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ADOLPH A. CURA D.D.S. Obituary
CURA, Adolph A. D.D.S. Of Waltham, May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor K. (O'Leary) Cura. Father of LCDR Michael F. Cura, USN (Ret.) (Maureen) of Ashburn, VA, Laurie A. Cura (Robert Danis) of Framingham and Julie A. Mullane (Mark) of Waltham. Grandfather of Catherine and Conor Cura, Valerie von Fettweis and Michael and Sean Mullane. Brother of Frank J. Cura, Mary A. Cura, both of Arlington and the late John, Jerome, Eva and Aldo Cura. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Adolph's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, May 23rd from 3 to 7 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to The Italian Home for Children, 125 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now