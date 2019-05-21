CURA, Adolph A. D.D.S. Of Waltham, May 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor K. (O'Leary) Cura. Father of LCDR Michael F. Cura, USN (Ret.) (Maureen) of Ashburn, VA, Laurie A. Cura (Robert Danis) of Framingham and Julie A. Mullane (Mark) of Waltham. Grandfather of Catherine and Conor Cura, Valerie von Fettweis and Michael and Sean Mullane. Brother of Frank J. Cura, Mary A. Cura, both of Arlington and the late John, Jerome, Eva and Aldo Cura. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Adolph's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Thursday, May 23rd from 3 to 7 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning before leaving in procession to Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 880 Trapelo Road, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Feake Cemetery, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to The Italian Home for Children, 125 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019