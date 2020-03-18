|
DION, Adrian Rene "Red" Aged 86, was called to his rest by our Heavenly Father on March 16, 2020 after a long illness. A 50-year Rockland resident, he was born in 1933 in Burlington, VT to the late John C. and Gabrielle (Boisvert) Dion. Red spent his early years in Barre, VT before moving to Jamaica Plain, MA. He served as an Air Policeman in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War. He was awarded the Korean Service, United Nations Service, National Defense, and Good Conduct Medals for his service to our country. He continued to serve during his 41 year career in the U.S.postal service, retiring in 2002.
Red met and fell in love with Florence Smith during a ski trip to North Conway, NH. Florence remembers how he made her laugh, and despite the fact that he "was a redhead," the couple married in 1960.
Red and Florence were blessed with a large and loving family. Red is survived by five children: Kimberly Costello (Charles), Rosemarie Dillis (Matthew), Mary Madigan (David), Jonathan and Jeremy. He is the beloved "grandpa Max" to Ryan and wife Jenn, Hannah and Curran Dillis; "papa Red" to Colin, Kyle, Reilly and Keegan Madigan, and Ashley Benson; and "grandpa" to Joseph, Jason and Jack Dion. He is the grandfather of Monica, Christopher and Michael Costello. He has 6 great-grandchildren. Red is also survived by his sisters Alice (Bob) Beaton, Louise (Eddie) Poirer, and his brother Daniel (Pamela) Dion, many in-laws, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Blanche, and his brothers Philip, Paul, Lucien ("Bucky") and Clement.
Red was many things in his life: poet, punster, storyteller, champion speller. It's a point of pride that he invented "The Dad Joke" and many family parties were filled with groans and peals of laughter.
Our family would like to thank our cherished friend, Kathy Murray, for her support during Red's final years.
Arrangements were made with the help of Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home.
Donations in Red's name may be made to The or Children's Heart Foundation.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, services are limited to immediate family only. A Celebration of Red's Life will take place in the future.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2020