TOYIAS, Adrianna Age 89, of the Canary Islands, Spain, passed away peacefully of Alzheimer's disease, on Tuesday, November 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Adrianna was a retired professor of Sociology at Northeastern University. Admired by all of her students, who wrote letter after letter of support for making a huge difference in their lives. Adrianna is survived by her husband, retired Capt. James P. Toyias, USN Dental Corps. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Geppino Bisaccia and wife Giselle, and Robert Toyias and wife Elaine. She is also survived by 2 children, her son Fabrizio and his wife Piera of the Canary Islands, and a daughter Stefania of Rome, Italy. Adrianna will be deeply missed. Private Services will be held among the family, and her ashes will be dispersed in the sea, per Adrianna's wishes. Donations in Adrianna's memory may be made to Northeastern University, University College, Boston, MA by visiting the site: giving.northeastern.edu/ways-to-give/memorial-honorary-gifts